14 new Hyatt hotels in India in 2 years; to open in Bengaluru, Dehradun, Udaipur, other cities

Chicago-headquartered Hyatt Hotels Corporation Thursday announced plans to open more than 14 new properties in India over the next 24 months.

The new properties will include hotels and resorts in Bengaluru, Dehradun, Udaipur, Gurgaon, Jaipur, and Trivandrum. In a statement, Hyatt Hotels said 2019 would mark record growth for Hyatt in India. “Expansion plans foresee the addition of over 2,100 guest rooms through the opening of more than 14 new properties over the next 24 months,” it said.

Aside from growth in the larger capital cities, the emphasis will be on leisure and cultural destinations, with a focus on emerging cities within India. This expansion includes hotels in eight new markets in the country which will establish Hyatt brand presence across 27 cities in India.

“As a result of an increasingly favourable business climate and heightened tourism spend, encouraged by relaxed visa rules and a growing upper middle class, there is a general demand for growth in the hospitality industry in India,” the statement said. This year’s expansion began with the introduction of the Hyatt Centric brand through the opening of Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa.

New to the Hyatt portfolio as part of the Two Roads Hospitality acquisition in November 2018, the Alila brand also added two new properties in India, located in Diwa Goa and Fort Bishangarh. Later in 2019, Hyatt plans to expand its brand footprint in Kerala with the opening of Hyatt Regency Kochi Malayattoor, a resort property on the banks of the Periyar river, and Hyatt Regency Thrissur, providing travellers with the first premium hotel in Thrissur.

Hyatt also plans to add its first resort in the foothills of the Himalayas with the anticipated opening of Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort in the second half of 2019. Gurgaon will also be in focus later in 2019, with the scheduled opening of Grand Hyatt Gurgaon. “These hotels will add over 1,000 guest rooms to Hyatt’s existing offering in India and will establish its brand presence in four new markets,” it said.

In the next year, Hyatt Place Bangalore Urbana, Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansarovar, Hyatt Regency Dehradun, Hyatt Place Vadodara, Hyatt Regency Trivandrum, Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar and Hyatt Regency Udaipur will be opened. “Hyatt is one of the longest-running international hotel management brands in India, the first Hyatt hotels in India opened over 30 years ago,” said Dhruva Rathore, vice-president development (India), Hyatt. “Our heritage and experience in this complex market, paired with the strong relationships we hold with local developers and owners has helped make India one of the top-three growth markets for Hyatt globally.”

India has high growth potential and remains a market where Hyatt can expand its brand representation, said Sunjae Sharma, vice-president operations (India), Hyatt. “Being focused on intentional growth gives us a unique edge as Hyatt can differentiate by having the right assets in its portfolio.” Hyatt, he said, would collaborate with owners who want personal, flexible relationships and to stand out in a slightly overcrowded market