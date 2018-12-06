14 million street lights to be replaced with energy efficient LED bulbs by June 2019

Around 41 companies are showcasing LED lighting solutions at the expo. (PTI)

Around 14 million street lights would be replaced with energy efficient LED lamps by June 2019, state-owned EESL said Thursday.

Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), which has distributed 31 core power efficient LED bulbs, is now working on intelligent lighting systems, which would be more energy efficient, it said in a statement.

“Under UJALA more than 31 core LED bulbs have been distributed to the consumers in India, and by June 2019 we expect almost 14 million street lights in the urban-local bodies across the country to be replaced with efficient LED lights,” said EESL General Manager Venkatesh Dwivedi.

He further said: “We see a potential for another 2 crore street lights in the country which will mainly target rural segment, national highways, court authorities, railways and the army segment of the business.”

“Next step would be the intelligent lighting systems which will help us deliver 5-10 per cent energy efficiency from these LED street lights,” he said while inaugurating LED Expo 2018 here.

According to Dwivedi, the government also plans to roll out smart meters across the country.

“A procurement of 1 crore smart meters has already been done with the implementation of this in 4 states. Being a part of the smart city concept, smart meters and smart lights are complimentary to each other helping us deliver various other services,” he added.