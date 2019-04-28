137 Air India flights to be delayed on Sunday as ripple effect of software shutdown

Updated: April 28, 2019 12:56:31 PM

The harrowing time for Air India passengers across the world following the shutdown of airline's check-in software for more than five hours on Saturday will continue on Sunday as well.

air india, air india flight delayed, air india shutdownThe software had developed a technical snag on Saturday at 3.30 AM.

The harrowing time for Air India passengers across the world following the shutdown of airline’s check-in software for more than five hours will continue on Sunday as well as Air India said 137 flights will be delayed today. The software had developed a technical snag on Saturday at 3.30 AM that left thousands of passengers globally stranded at the airports as Air India couldn’t issue boarding passes.

The average duration of delay — on these 137 flights of Sunday — would be of 197 minutes, PTI reported citing the airline’s spokesperson.

“Till 10 am 85 flights were delayed due to this (error). Because of these delays, its ripple effect will continue the whole day and flights will be further delayed. 18 domestic flights were rescheduled. For travellers whose flights will be missed, we will give them hotel accommodation and they will be rescheduled in other carriers or other Air India flights. Rescheduling charges have been waived off,” Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani told reporters in a media briefing.

The glitch was restored by 8.45 AM yesterday. Air India’s PSS is owned and managed by Atlanta-based SITA company that later tweeted about the error.

“SITA experienced a complex system issue during server maintenance early this morning, which resulted in operational disruption to Air India flights. We have now fully restored services at all airports where Air India were affected,” SITA tweeted in its statement.

Air India’s total flights are close to 470 while Air India Group’s total flights are nearly 674 including its subsidiaries Alliance Air and Air India Express, Lohani said.

“International departures will not be facing much problems. There will be delay in one or two international flights. One Delhi-Shanghai flight is getting delayed by about 1.5 hours. The flights that are departing for Europe are largely running on time,” he said.

A similar incident took place on June 23 last year when a technical glitch in the airline’s check-in software delayed 25 of its flights across India.

