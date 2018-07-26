​​​
  3. 132 farmer bodies to launch 25-day agitation today

Unhappy at minimum support prices (MSPs) declared by the Centre for kharif crops, farmer activists have decided to protest against the government policies through a 25-day agitation, Kisan Adhikar Yatra.

By: | Pune | Published: July 26, 2018 4:46 AM
farmers, jammu and kashmir The yatra will begin on July 26 from Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and will conclude in Kanyakumari. (Representative image: Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Beginning Thursday, the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh (RKM) – an umbrella of 132 farmer organisations from across the country, is planning a nationwide yatra to highlight the plight of farmers and the failure of the Narendra Modi-led government to address the issues plaguing agriculture.

The yatra will begin on July 26 from Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and will conclude in Kanyakumari, the southern-most tip of the country, on August 19, top representatives of the RKM said.

