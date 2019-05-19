13 McDonald’s stores reopens in Delhi NCR, others to follow in “coming days and weeks,” says CPRL

By: |
Published: May 19, 2019 4:48:20 PM

CPRL, which is now wholly owned by McDonald's, after its estranged partner Vikram Bakshi transferred his share in the JV to the US-based firm, had temporarily shut down its 160 stores.

McDonald, McDonald stores, Delhi NCR, CPRL, mcd, US fast food chain, industry news, McDonald india, mcd delhi13 McDonald?s stores reopens in Delhi NCR, others to follow in ?coming days and weeks,? says CPRL (Reuters)

Connaught Plaza Restaurants Private Limited (CPRL), that operates McDonald’s chain of quick service restaurants in northern and eastern India, Sunday said it has re-opened 13 restaurants in Delhi NCR. CPRL, which is now wholly owned by McDonald’s, after its estranged partner Vikram Bakshi transferred his share in the JV to the US-based firm, had temporarily shut down its 160 stores.

All other restaurants in North and East region would remain closed, but the company plans to re-open them “over the coming days and weeks”, McDonald’s India said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have started the re-opening process and look forward to serving our customers a more authentic McDonald’s experience at these first 13 locations now open for business in Delhi,” said Rob Hunghanfoo, Head of CPRL.

Read Also| RBI’s vision 2021 would trigger digital economy, instill confidence among general public, says fintech firms

According to the company, customers visiting the 13 re-opened stores will experience an enhanced service experience with more customised hospitality, refreshed menu boards, merchandising and packaging. “We will continue to work around the clock and plan to gradually re-open more restaurants in the coming days and weeks,” Hunghanfoo said.

Earlier on May 6, estranged partners McDonald’s and Bakshi had informed NCLAT that they were working towards an out-of-court settlement to end their dispute. On May 9, they announced an out-of-court settlement with the US fast food chain agreeing to buy Bakshi from their joint venture that operated outlets of the chain in north and east India. The details of the pact, including financial terms, were not disclosed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. 13 McDonald’s stores reopens in Delhi NCR, others to follow in “coming days and weeks,” says CPRL
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition