13 companies express interest in setting up data centres in Noida with Rs 22,000-crore investment

Apart from these, the state government has also received intents of investment from companies like Sify Technologies, CTRLS Data Centres, Web Works, RBDC Pte, Singapore, Brookfield Asset Management, Canada, Mantra Data Centres, Spain.

Around 13 companies, which include domestic and international firms, have expressed interest in setting up data centres in Noida, with an investment of over Rs 22,000 crore.

Among the major ones are the Hiranandani group, which has started work on the project with an investment of Rs 6,000 crore and the Adani group, which is setting up two projects of 50 MW each in the district with a combined investment of Rs 4,900 crore. Indospace Capital Advisors would be investing Rs 1,500 crore and has already applied for land, NTT Global Data Centres, UK, has also been allotted land in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) to set up a 70 MW data centre with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, STT GDC, Singapore would be setting up an 18 MW project with an investment of Rs 1,100 crore and has already got the land allotted.

In a report titled ‘2020 India Data Centre Market Update’, JLL has said NCR-Delhi is expected to emerge as a new data centre hotspot as demand from government departments and IT/ITeS are expected to drive further growth.

“As the data centre landscape continues to evolve, the industry is expected to grow exponentially to reach 1,007 MW by 2023 from its existing capacity of 447 MW,” it said, adding that with the growing reliance on digital connectivity, demand is likely to ramp up further due to the imminent rollout of 5G rollout, IoT-linked devices, data localisation and cloud adoption. “India’s data centre sector will require an investment of $3.7 billion over the next three years to fulfil the 6 million sq ft greenfield development opportunity for the industry,” it stated.

Savills India also in its latest report titled “Poised for growth: Data centres in India”, states that data centre demand in India between 2021 -2025 is expected to touch over 2500 MW with the adoption of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), increasing use of cloud services and in smart cities and states that the real estate demand for data centres is set to see an upward momentum by 15-18 million sq ft in the next 4 to 5 years across major Indian cities.

At present, the data centres are mostly located in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Speaking to FE, Siddharth Nath Singh said due to the state government’s aggressive IT policy, Uttar Pradesh is gradually turning into the country’s IT hub. “The government has already spoken to all the stakeholders and shared the draft guidelines with them. The formal go could not be approved because of Covid. But we are now expediting it and it is likely to be issued soon,” he said.

“There is huge interest in the data centre sector in UP and the response has been beyond our expectation. Many serious and solid players are interested, including Microsoft and Google. The empowered committee would be meeting soon to decide on this. We would issue letters of intent (LoIs) to interested companies soon,” said an official of the industry department, requesting anonymity.