11 Indian companies find place among Hurun Global 500 for 2020

Eleven Indian companies, led by Reliance Industries worth $169 billion, feature in the 2020 Hurun Global 500, a list of the 500 most valuable non-state-controlled companies in the world.

The 2020 Hurun Global 500 are ranked according to their value, defined as market capitalisation for listed companies and valuations for non-listed companies. The cut-off date was December 1, 2020.

Apple is the world’s most valuable company worth $2.1 trillion, followed by Microsoft and Amazon with $1.6 trillion each and Alphabet worth $ 1.2 trillion. The world’s four trillion-dollar companies added $ 2.6 trillion in the year, equivalent to the GDP of India, to take their total value to $6.6 trillion — 13% of the Hurun Global 500.

Rupert Hoogewerf, chairman and chief researcher of Hurun Report, said, “Surprisingly, there has been no slowdown in a year dominated by Covid-19. Far from it. Total value rose by 25%. Hurun G500 represents the most powerful group of companies in the world. Together, they are worth a massive $50 trillion, equivalent to the GDPs of the world’s six largest economies or 60% of global GDP. They had combined sales last year of $18 trillion, equivalent to the GDP of the USA, and employed 43 million staff, equivalent to the working population of Germany.”

The US contributes nearly half of the companies in Hurun Global 500 and a combined value of $29.6 trillion, equivalent to a third of the global GDP. China, with 51 companies, comes second in the list.

India stand at the tenth position with 11 companies. Reliance is followed by Tata Consultancy Services with $139 billion and HDFC Bank with $108 billion.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and chief researcher, Hurun India, said, “Although only 11 companies from India made it to the Hurun Global 500, it is interesting to note that more than half of the non-Indian companies in Hurun Global 500 have their regional presence in India, demonstrating the importance of India in the global supply chain and the country’s demographic dividend.”