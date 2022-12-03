10 major trade unions to hold national conclave on January 30 to draw plan to oppose Modi govt’s anti labour policies

Ten central trade unions are planning a national conclave on January 30 next year when they will discuss the next course of action, which could include an indefinite strike.

The trade unions, including INTUC, CITU and Hind Mazdoor Sabha, have raised concerns over the Centre’s anti labour policies including the Labour Code, the lack of tripartite meetings such as the Indian Labour Congress and corporatisation and privatisation of state-owned entities.

“All 10 central trade unions will now meet in Delhi on January 30, 2023 on Martyr’s Day to discuss further mobilisation of workers and direct action, if needed till 2024,” said Harbhajan Singh Sidhu, General Secretary, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, adding that all India demonstrations were held on Friday.

Trade unions have raised concerns about various provisions of the Labour Code and say that the government has not adequately responded to any of the issues they have raised. “Most of the provisions of the four Codes are not pro-workers but are aimed at benefitting employers,” said Sidhu.

The lack of dialogue is also evident from the fact that ILC meetings have not been called for many years, trade unions have pointed out.

Another issue, is that the RSS-backed Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh has been appointed as the L-20 chair, which discusses labour related issues of the G-20.

“This is a burning issue, which will be taken up by all trade unions,” said Sidhu.