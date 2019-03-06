10 lakh subscribers in just 1 week! Spotify takes on Amazon Music, JioSaavn, Gaana with India launch

Spotify offers local and international music for Indian listeners with its free app. Users have the option of upgrading to Spotify Premium for `59 onwards per month.

Music streaming service Spotify said on Tuesday that it has garnered over 1 million users in India in less than a week of its launch in the country. Analysts said that the number is decent but could have been higher considering the up-market label the music streaming service commands.

Spotify, which launched its services in India last week, competes with players like JioSaavn, Amazon Music, Xiaomi-backed Hungama, Times Internet’s Gaana, and Bharti Airtel’s Wynk, makes a debut at a time when consumption of digital content is on the rise.

Spotify offers local and international music for Indian listeners with its free app. Users have the option of upgrading to Spotify Premium for `59 onwards per month. The charges are much less than what it charges in much of the western markets.

In the Indian market, there are music streaming apps which come bundled with a telecom service provider’s pack as well as stand-alone apps. For instance, JioSaavn comes with Reliance Jio’s packs and Wynk also comes with certain packs of Bharti Airtel. Wynk is also available as a stand-alone music app and industry sources say that around 45% of its users are subscribers of either Vodafone or Idea. Times Internet’s Gaana is a stand-alone app.

Industry analysts said that while Spotify’s debut in India is decent it is difficult to compare the initial growth with how the music streaming services fared in other countries it launched in because it does not give numbers for such short periods.

According to figures sourced from Deloitte and Indian music industry body, IMI, India has about 150 million subscribers for music streaming services, of which around 14% either use a service bundled with their mobile service provider or have signed up for Amazon Prime which includes the Amazon music streaming services.

In India, Spotify is focusing on regional language content as well, which means apart from Hindi one can also access music in Telugu, Tamil and Punjabi.

At the time of India launch, Spotify India managing director Amarjit Singh Batra had cited a 2018 report by IMI and IFPI to state that an average Indian internet user spends 21.5 hours listening to music, per week.

Users in India get access to more than 40 million songs and 3 billion playlists across Indian and international music on Spotify.

In January 2019, Spotify had inked a global content deal with T-Series that gave it access to the latter’s entire Indian song catalogue including Bollywood and regional movie soundtracks, as well as non-film albums and emerging artist content.

Spotify, which is available across 79 markets, has 207 million active users, of which 96 million are paying customers. The company claims to have paid 10 billion euros to rights holders since its launch in October 2008.

During a recent investor call, Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek had said, given the level of user interest that is being seen for the Spotify brand, “it makes us feel comfortable that we have a good chance of being a very, very strong player in the Indian market”.

(With Agency inputs)