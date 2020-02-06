1 million ABS-equipped two-wheelers on road by Bosch India: To go carbon neutral by end-2020

osch India says that they are also looking at clean energy in the electrification and safety direction.

That’s right. Bosch is the leader right now when it comes to providing ABS sensors/systems. The German components maker confirms that there are more than one million ABS-equipped two-wheelers in the Indian market today. More and more OEMs are looking at Bosch India to supply them with these sensors. A bit of trivia here. The main sensors on your cellphone, are supplied by Bosch. So, you know for sure that these people mean business.

Bosch India today, also confirmed that they are helping the Indian vehicle makers with available technology and more than Rs 24,000 crore projects are going on in the same direction. With the BS-VI transition, two-wheeler makers are resorting to Bosch-tuned fuel injection systems for their vehicles. Bosch India says that they are also looking at clean energy in the electrification and safety direction. For this, Bosch is committed to go carbon neutral at all its facilities by end-2020. Speaking of facilities, India has got 18 Bosch factories in eight states. Currently, India has the largest engineering base for Bosch, outside Germany. The company has been in India from the last 67 years.

Few of the Bosch India electric system include integrated 1 to 20kW power requirement wherein the synergies converge along with battery, motor and control units. Currently, both the Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube have got technologies supplied by Bosch and more makers are in talks too. The battery sensor provided by Bosch is claimed to keep battery aging effects away. A 48v hybrid system is also available that will provided enhanced boost to vehicles through start-stop, regenerative braking as well as coasting function. Cloud services as well as other connected car tech too is available for use.