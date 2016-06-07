​LeEco forays into retail stores with highly popular Le 1s smartphones

To strengthen its offline presence, in the second phase, LeEco plans to cover close to 70 percent retail stores across India that contribute to mobile sales, by the end of September 2016. (Reuters)

Global internet and ecosystem conglomerate LeEco today announced its foray into the offline retail space in the country with its exceptionally popular Le 1s. The retail entry was marked by the presence of Actor Soha Ali Khan along with CEO APAC, Tin Mok and COO Smart Electronics Business LeEco India, Atul Jain.

As part of its ambitious expansion plans in India, LeEco has kick started its offline journey with cities like New Delhi and Mumbai. To strengthen its offline presence, in the second phase, LeEco plans to cover close to 70 percent retail stores across India that contribute to mobile sales, by the end of September 2016.

“We have fast-tracked our growth trajectory in India and our entry into the physical retail space affirms it. Since our India launch, we’re thrilled to have seen an incredible response from users and this landmark announcement is a step ahead in making our Superphones more accessible to our users. In the near future, also plan to have our own wholly owned retail stores across the country,” said COO Smart Electronics Business of LeEco India, Atul Jain.

Le 1s will now also be accessible to users through retail stores located across prime locations in Delhi after receiving tremendous response for availability on Flipkart since its launch.

India has played a key role in replicating LeEco’s global success story, with trend setting products and record-breaking sales. With the launch of three superphones in India since its launch, the company has successfully sold an astounding number of 500,000 superphones in 100 days, making it a record of sorts for a new entrant in a fiercely competitive smartphone market in India.

The company had earlier launched its ecosystem membership program in India besides providing users with rich and high quality content, this innovative membership program also integrates a comprehensive eco-services, like personal cloud services such as LeEco Drive, LeMall and aftersales services.

LeEco started its India operation in January this year with two superphones Le 1s and Le Max, disrupting the market with its breakthrough technology, world class features at a value for money price offering.

The brand also recently launched its content ecosystem in India, introducing consumers to a whole new world of entertainment.

The company’s after-sales policies are also best in class with 555 service centers in prime locations in the country, besides providing 24 hour toll free services, and other value-added services.

