Industry News

'Jio-fication' propels Mukesh Ambani to World's Greatest Leaders List

'Jio-fication' propels Mukesh Ambani to World's Greatest Leaders List | April 19, 2018 6:08 PM

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani and human rights lawyer Indira Jaising have been named by Fortune magazine as the World's Greatest Leaders of 2018.

NCLAT refuses stay on Binani Cement proceedings at Kolkata NCLT
| April 19, 2018 11:37 PM

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today refused to stay the NCLT proceedings on the resolution process of debt-ridden Binani Cement.

Alibaba to invest $320 million in Thailand, as rivals boost presence

| April 19, 2018 4:26 PM

IMAX to expand presence in India with 9 new theaters

| April 19, 2018 4:21 PM

CBI arrests 3 promoter-directors of Diamond Power in Rs 2,654 cr bank fraud case

| April 18, 2018 5:33 PM

Jet fuel demand to climb over 10 per cent this year as domestic air travel takes off industry

| April 18, 2018 3:41 PM

Air India fare alert: Now pay more for these seats

| April 17, 2018 6:11 PM
