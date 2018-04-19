Industry News

- Where to invest money in India in 2018? Here are top 5 options
'Jio-fication' propels Mukesh Ambani to World's Greatest Leaders ListPTI | April 19, 2018 6:08 PM
Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani and human rights lawyer Indira Jaising have been named by Fortune magazine as the World's Greatest Leaders of 2018.
NCLAT refuses stay on Binani Cement proceedings at Kolkata NCLTPTI | April 19, 2018 11:37 PM
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today refused to stay the NCLT proceedings on the resolution process of debt-ridden Binani Cement.
Alibaba to invest $320 million in Thailand, as rivals boost presenceReuters | April 19, 2018 4:26 PM
IMAX to expand presence in India with 9 new theatersReuters | April 19, 2018 4:21 PM
CBI arrests 3 promoter-directors of Diamond Power in Rs 2,654 cr bank fraud casePTI | April 18, 2018 5:33 PM
Jet fuel demand to climb over 10 per cent this year as domestic air travel takes off industryReuters | April 18, 2018 3:41 PM
Air India fare alert: Now pay more for these seatsPTI | April 17, 2018 6:11 PM
Android feature alert! This iPhone X technology unlikely on Android phones anytime soonShubham Verma | April 23, 2018 1:18 PM
Companies such as Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus, among others, have their own versions of face unlock tech that they offer in smartphones steeply cheaper than iPhone X.
Gmail security alert! Some Gmail users sending spam emails from their own accounts; here’s how to check if your Gmail account is affectedIANS | April 23, 2018 12:17 PM
To get the messages past spam filters, the spammers have been using forged email headers to make them appear as though they are being sent via a ‘Canadian telecommunications company’ called ‘Telus’
Apple is bidding goodbye to last Apple Watch-Exclusive store in May; here’s whyIANS | April 23, 2018 12:04 PM
Apple’s shipments in the fourth quarter of 2017 grew by more than 32 per cent over the fourth quarter of 2016 to eight million – the highest-ever number of shipments in a single quarter for any wearable vendor.
OnePlus 6 to offer wireless charging on Ceramic Black rear panel, hints OnePlusShubham Verma | April 23, 2018 11:57 AM
OnePlus has already confirmed a lot of key specifications and design of the OnePlus 6. The smartphone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor along with the RAM and storage configurations maxed out to 8GB and 256GB.
Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) to launch in India today: How to watch live streamFE Online | April 23, 2018 11:21 AM
Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) will come with a 6-inch FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is expected to come with dual cameras on the rear, one of which will be a 16-megapixel shooter.
China coal imports tumble on new rules, India yet to take up the slackReuters | April 23, 2018 11:17 AM
The measures, announced on April 16, included banning the unloading of imported coal at some ports and tightening customs clearances.
Airtel now offers 3GB data under Rs 50: How to rechargeFE Online | April 23, 2018 11:11 AM
Airtel Rs 49 recharge pack counters Jio’s Rs 49 recharge pack that offers 1GB data and unlimited calls. However, this pack is only applicable on Jio Phone.
Flipkart Walmart deal may be valued at $12 billion, biggest in history of Indian e-commerceBloomberg | April 23, 2018 11:01 AM
Tiger Global Management will sell nearly all its 20 percent stake in Flipkart, while SoftBank Group Corp. will sell a substantial part of its 20 percent-plus holding, the people said.
Tech firms like Facebook don’t care about users’ data, says Cambridge Analytica researcherIANS | April 23, 2018 10:26 AM
In a first interview after the Facebook data scandal broke out, Aleksandr Kogan, the app developer who gathered the data of nearly 87 million Facebook users, told CBS News on Sunday that he was not sure whether he ever read Facebook’s developer policy.
Twitter co-founder Biz Stone invests in Delhi-based Artificial Intelligence-powered health chatbotIANS | April 23, 2018 10:15 AM
The chatbot is trained using over 20,000 probabilistic relationships between variables such as conditions, symptoms, risk factors, past history and more.
At war with Alibaba: Top brands fight China e-commerce giantAssociated Press | April 23, 2018 9:28 AM
The company refused to sign an exclusive contract with Alibaba, and instead participated in a big sale promotion with its archrival, JD.com Inc. Tmall punished them by taking steps to cut traffic to their storefront.
Russia bans Google’s IP addresses to block Telegram messengerIANS | April 23, 2018 7:44 AM
On Monday, Roskomnadzor began blocking Telegram in accordance with a court decision due to the messenger’s refusal to provide encryption keys necessary to decode user data.
MTNL is winding up finally; here’s whyPrasanta Sahu | April 23, 2018 5:41 AM
Telco in dire straits with losses higher than revenue, but latest trigger is hefty licence renewal fee
Music streaming apps: Why it takes a telco to tangoAnushree Bhattacharyya | April 23, 2018 5:25 AM
JioMusic, the free-to-use music app, topped the charts in terms of unique visitors which stood at 19 million in February this year.
Why banks need to tread with caution while dealing with dataFE Bureau | April 23, 2018 4:33 AM
Financial institutions have always been in the forefront of adopting new technology but this also brings in its own set of challenges
Interview: Panasonic Corporation is focussing more on AI, IoT and robotics in appliancesSudhir Chowdhary | April 23, 2018 4:28 AM
Japanese consumer electronics major Panasonic has a very clear strategic intent, and that is to enhance its appliances portfolio for which India has been identified as a developmental hub. Be it innovation, R&D or exports, the company aims to mould the country into its offshore delivery centre. Recently, Panasonic India intensified its commitment to the […]
Taiwanese firms eager to invest in India; more tie-ups in the offingFE Bureau | April 23, 2018 4:22 AM
The target sectors for Taiwanese investment are electric vehicles, petrochemicals, automobile parts & components, and information technology
Review: How it feels when Jeep Compass meets its ancestorsVikram Chaudhary | April 23, 2018 4:16 AM
We drive from Delhi to Alsisar in Rajasthan, to sample what is perhaps the largest collection of Jeep SUVs, from the era gone by, in this part
of the world
Infosys rating ‘Buy’, Jeferies says cut in margin guidance key disappointmentJefferies | April 23, 2018 3:47 AM
Q4 results in line with expectations; estimates revised to factor in 7.5-9% CC growth over FY19-21; risk-reward favourable; TP up to Rs 1,340 from 1,100
DCB Bank: Kotak Institutional Equities rates it ‘Add’, says Q4 saw recovery from slowdownKotak Institutional Equities | April 23, 2018 3:48 AM
Broad trends were stable; RoE trajectory moving towards 13-15% in medium term; the outlook on NIM remains negative
Nestle India rating ‘Buy’: IIFL says volume growth makes a returnIIFL | April 23, 2018 3:41 AM
Focus on growth paid off with CY17 domestic volumes up ~8%, highest in 7 years; expect sales/EPS CAGR of 12/19% over CY17-20
Here’s how Information Technology is making ports more efficientRouhan Sharma | April 23, 2018 3:27 AM
Deployment of Logistics Databank System (LDB) has improved performance of the logistics chain in India
Nokia 7 Plus review: Here’s a no-nonsense Android phone for you; check detailsFE Bureau | April 23, 2018 3:22 AM
A well-made phone that feels good in the hand and has a decent camera on board
BENQ Zowie EC1-B & EC2-B mice review: These will keep your gaming hands ready for actionSudhir Chowdhary | April 23, 2018 3:14 AM
BenQ’s new Zowie gaming mice—EC1-B and EC2-B—offer both comfort and ergonomics
Bankruptcy, Real Estate Acts pitted against each other: AssochamIANS | April 23, 2018 2:46 AM
Both the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Code) and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, enacted in 2016, appear to be pitted against each other as far as protecting the interests of bankers and home buyers area concerned, Assocham said on Sunday.
Don’t discriminate on religious lines: Ola to customerANI | April 23, 2018 1:08 AM
Taxi aggregator Ola Cabs on Sunday urged a person not to discriminate on religious lines after the latter cancelled his ride as the driver was a Muslim.
IBC, RERA conflict apparent in some bankruptcy proceedings: AssochamPTI | April 22, 2018 9:57 PM
In the latest case related to an Amrapali project, the Supreme Court held that financial creditors cannot take over homes belonging to the homebuyers.
