Industry News

Apple is bidding goodbye to last Apple Watch-Exclusive store in May; here’s why IANS | April 23, 2018 12:04 PM Apple’s shipments in the fourth quarter of 2017 grew by more than 32 per cent over the fourth quarter of 2016 to eight million – the highest-ever number of shipments in a single quarter for any wearable vendor.

OnePlus 6 to offer wireless charging on Ceramic Black rear panel, hints OnePlus Shubham Verma | April 23, 2018 11:57 AM OnePlus has already confirmed a lot of key specifications and design of the OnePlus 6. The smartphone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor along with the RAM and storage configurations maxed out to 8GB and 256GB.

Airtel now offers 3GB data under Rs 50: How to recharge FE Online | April 23, 2018 11:11 AM Airtel Rs 49 recharge pack counters Jio’s Rs 49 recharge pack that offers 1GB data and unlimited calls. However, this pack is only applicable on Jio Phone.

Tech firms like Facebook don’t care about users’ data, says Cambridge Analytica researcher IANS | April 23, 2018 10:26 AM In a first interview after the Facebook data scandal broke out, Aleksandr Kogan, the app developer who gathered the data of nearly 87 million Facebook users, told CBS News on Sunday that he was not sure whether he ever read Facebook’s developer policy.

At war with Alibaba: Top brands fight China e-commerce giant Associated Press | April 23, 2018 9:28 AM The company refused to sign an exclusive contract with Alibaba, and instead participated in a big sale promotion with its archrival, JD.com Inc. Tmall punished them by taking steps to cut traffic to their storefront.

Russia bans Google’s IP addresses to block Telegram messenger IANS | April 23, 2018 7:44 AM On Monday, Roskomnadzor began blocking Telegram in accordance with a court decision due to the messenger’s refusal to provide encryption keys necessary to decode user data.

MTNL is winding up finally; here’s why Prasanta Sahu | April 23, 2018 5:41 AM Telco in dire straits with losses higher than revenue, but latest trigger is hefty licence renewal fee

Why banks need to tread with caution while dealing with data FE Bureau | April 23, 2018 4:33 AM Financial institutions have always been in the forefront of adopting new technology but this also brings in its own set of challenges

Interview: Panasonic Corporation is focussing more on AI, IoT and robotics in appliances Sudhir Chowdhary | April 23, 2018 4:28 AM Japanese consumer electronics major Panasonic has a very clear strategic intent, and that is to enhance its appliances portfolio for which India has been identified as a developmental hub. Be it innovation, R&D or exports, the company aims to mould the country into its offshore delivery centre. Recently, Panasonic India intensified its commitment to the […]

Review: How it feels when Jeep Compass meets its ancestors Vikram Chaudhary | April 23, 2018 4:16 AM We drive from Delhi to Alsisar in Rajasthan, to sample what is perhaps the largest collection of Jeep SUVs, from the era gone by, in this part

of the world

Bankruptcy, Real Estate Acts pitted against each other: Assocham IANS | April 23, 2018 2:46 AM Both the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Code) and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, enacted in 2016, appear to be pitted against each other as far as protecting the interests of bankers and home buyers area concerned, Assocham said on Sunday.

Don’t discriminate on religious lines: Ola to customer ANI | April 23, 2018 1:08 AM Taxi aggregator Ola Cabs on Sunday urged a person not to discriminate on religious lines after the latter cancelled his ride as the driver was a Muslim.