Zoramthanga Election Results: Can MNF chief wrest power from Congress in Mizoram?

Zoramthanga has served as the Chief Minister of state from 1998 to 2008.

Zoramthanga-MNF has taken a huge lead in Mizoram. MNF is leading on 16 seats while the Congress is ahead on 11 seats. Almost all the exit polls have predicted a win for MNF under the leadership of Zoramthanga — who has served as the Chief Minister of state from 1998 to 2008. He was the CM for two consecutive terms. Zoramthanga is contesting from Aizwal East I.

As per early trends, MNF is marching ahead for a big victory. The MNF is leading on 26 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 9 constituencies. So far, the trends for 39 of 40 seats are out. The MNF appears to be heading for the majority. The BJP is leading on 1 seat but its vote share has gone up.

If early trends hold, the MNF will form the government and Zoramthanga will be the next chief minister of Mizoram. So far, the MNF is looking solid on the ground with maintaining its early lead in the last bastion of Congress.