Zomato’s response to man objecting to ‘non-Hindu’ rider goes viral, Omar Abdullah joins in

Food delivery app Zomato is winning accolades on social media for not entertaining a customer who tried to have an order cancelled as the delivery rider belonged to a different religion. A user on Tuesday evening posted on Twitter, “Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can’t change rider and can’t refund on cancellation I said you can’t force me to take a delivery I don’t want don’t refund just cancel.”

The user stated that he had a problem with his order being delivered by a “non-Hindu rider”. He also demanded that the company cancel his order, but claimed that he was being levied a cancellation charge.

The user also posted a screenshot of his conversation with the Zomato executive.

On Wednesday, Zomato responded to the user’s tweet saying that food is a religion. “Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion,” the company posted on their official Twitter handle.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal also took to the micro-blogging site to clarify the company’s official stand in such cases. “We are proud of the idea of India – and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values,” Goyal tweeted.

Goyal and Zomato’s response was applauded by a number of users on Twitter. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also lauded the company for taking a stand. “Respect. I love your app. Thank you for giving me a reason to admire the company behind it,” tweeted Abdullah.

At the time of publication, Zomato’s tweet had 3,800 retweets and over 9k likes.