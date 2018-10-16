Zika virus alert in Rajasthan! 12 fresh cases detected in Jaipur, total count now at 72 – All you need to know

The vector-borne Zika virus causes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain.

Twelve new cases of Zika virus were detected on Monday from Jaipur taking the total count to 72 cases from Rajasthan’s capital city alone. However, 60 out of the total 72 patients are healthy after treatment, a Rajasthan health department official told news agency PTI.

The vector-borne Zika virus causes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain. The virus is harmful to pregnant women as it can lead to microcephaly, a condition in which a baby takes birth with a significantly smaller head than expected.

The first outbreak in India was reported in Ahmedabad in January 2017, the second surfaced in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district in July that year. Both the cases were dealt with intensive surveillance and vector management and were successfully contained.

On November 18, 2016, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that the Zika virus is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. However, in India, the disease is under surveillance of the Union Health Ministry. On Monday, the Ministry asked states to check mosquito breeding and intensify vector control strategies to contain the spread of the disease.

Sanjeeva Kumar, Additional Secretary (Health), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare held a meeting with various state representatives through video conferencing. The officials have been directed to implement the guidelines as prescribed under the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme for effective control of Zika.

In Jaipur, most of the cases were reported from the Shastri Nagar area. The administration has carried out fogging and other anti-larvae activities to prevent the spread of the virus. A door-to-door survey of 96,000 households has also been carried out. The state health department has also issued an advisory for pregnant women staying outside the affected area not to visit Shastri Nagar.

Zika is caused by aedes aegypti mosquito which also transmits dengue and chikungunya.