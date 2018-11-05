Zero Trailer: Delhi MLA Majinder Singh Sirsa files complaint against Shahrukh Khan

By: | Updated: November 5, 2018 8:02 PM

According to him, Shahrukh showed Kirpaan as an ordinary dagger.

zero trailer, case against shah rukh khan, shah rukh khan case, criminal case against srk, srk case zero trailer, zero trailer shah rukh khan case , srk faces criminal defamation case“We would be forced to take legal action against Zero film team if this poster and promotion is not withdrawn,” he added.

Delhi Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa Monday filed a complaint against actor Shahrukh Khan and others for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments in the movie Zero, news agency ANI reported. Sirsa filed complaint against Shahrukh for allegedly devaluing Sikh Kakaar (5 Ks considered pious in Sikh religion). According to him, Shahrukh showed Kirpaan (a kind of skewer) as an ordinary dagger.

“Shame on Shahrukh Khan on devaluing Sikh Kakaar and hurting Sikh sentiments by showing Kirpaan as a show-off ordinary dagger, Kirpaan can only be worn by a Khalsa – a pure human being I demand Shahrukh Khan and Zero film producer Gauri Khan to immediately withdraw this poster Zero,” Sirsa said in a Tweet.

"We would be forced to take legal action against Zero film team if this poster and promotion is not withdrawn," he added.

The Zero trailer, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, was released on November 2. Sirsa is the lone SAD MLA in Delhi.

Further inputs awaited

