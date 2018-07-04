Zakir Naik on coming back to India: ‘Reports false, no plans to return to homeland’. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar, Mumbai, 15/07/2016

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik today rubbished media reports claiming that he is coming back to India tonight. In a statement issued this afternoon, Naik termed news reports as “totally baseless and false”. Naik, who is believed to have taken shelter in Malaysia since 2016, said that he has no such plan in near future. He added that he will not return to India until given an assurance that he will be safe and will not be subject to unfair prosecution.

“The news of my coming to India is totally baseless and false. I have no plans to come to India till I don’t feel safe from unfair prosecution,” he said.

“Insha Allah when I feel that the government will be just and fair, I will surely return to my homeland,” he added.

Naik’s reaction comes immediately after it was reported that he will be coming to India tonight. NDTV quoted a Malaysian police official as saying that Naik will be travelling to India today.

Naik’s lawyer Mubin Solkar also confirmed that his client is not coming back to India today. “This news is absolutely false and baseless as he (Zakir Naik) is not coming to India today. As far as extradition process is concerned, it was earlier reported that Indian government has initiated extradition proceedings but there has been no progress,” he said.

Reacting to the news of Naik’s arrival, the NIA also said that they have received no communication as of now. “We are verifying it,” Alok Mittal, NIA spokesperson, said.

The Ministry of External Affairs too said that they have received no communication from the Malaysian government regarding Zakir Naik’s deportation.

Naik had left India in 2016. Since then, he is staying in Malaysia. Naik is wanted in India by security agencies for inciting youths for terror activities through his hate speeches.

Zakir Naik came under the lens of security agencies after it was found that two ISIS terrorists involved in 2016 Dhaka cafe terror attack were his followers. Government agencies had subsequently launched an investigation against Naik and his Islamic Research Foundation. A criminal case was filed against him and his passport was cancelled by the concerned authorities. Properties linked to Naik’s IRF were also sealed by the government as part of the investigation.

The MEA had in January made a formal request to the Malaysian government to deport Zakir Naik. Citing official sources, PTI reported that the MEA was yet to receive any communication from the Malaysian authorities.