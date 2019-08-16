Zakir Naik lands in trouble after making controversial remarks, may lose resident status in Malaysia

Zakir Naik is currently in Malaysia.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has reportedly said that controversial Zakir Naik will lose his resident status if it is found that his statements may have harmed the well-being of the country. “Permanent Resident status of televangelist Dr Zakir Naik can be revoked should it be proven that his actions have harmed the country’s well-being. Police are investigating,” the Malaysian media quoted Mohamad as saying on Friday.

This statement comes days after a number of ministers demanded Zakir Naik’s expulsion after the latter made controversial comments. According to a report in Reuters, Naik had allegedly said that Hindus in Malaysia had ‘100 times more rights’ than the Muslim minority in India. Naik, who is in Malaysia currently, is facing charges of money laundering and hate speech in India. He came under fire in Malaysia for his alleged comments pitting the country’s ethnic and religious minorities against the ethnic Malay majority.

Reports suggest that the police are expected to question Naik for making that ‘racially-tinged statements’ and for spreading fake news that affected sensitivities of the public.

Following the uproar, Malaysian Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that the enforcement agencies will not think twice to take legal action against anyone who attempts to threaten public harmony and peace. “I would like to remind all parties, including non-citizens, that enforcement agencies under my ministry will not think twice to take legal action against anyone who attempts to threaten public harmony and peace,” Reuters quoted Muhyiddin as saying.