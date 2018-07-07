Zakir Naik has a suggestion for Indian media from Quran – ‘Always cross-check information with others’

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has slammed the Indian media for wrongly reporting news against him. In a video posted on Facebook on Friday, Naik who is wanted in India by security agencies for inciting youths to take up terror activities through his hate speeches, cited Quran to ask Indian media to “always cross-check information with others” before reporting. He also accused newspapers and channels of sensationalising news reports to make people believe that it is a fact.

“I would like to thank television channels and newspapers for publishing false news against me. Two days ago, on July 4, 2018, most of the Indian newspapers and channels published and broadcasted that Zakir Naik has been arrested in Malaysia and he is going to be deported the same day. With no doubt, it was proven to be fake news,” he said.

“In the Quran, Allah says that whenever you get information, you pass it on for checking to another person. I request the viewers and readers to do the same,” he said while citing the Islamic holy book.

In the video message, Naik also claimed that the news reports about his involvement in Dhaka terror attack are ‘fake’. He said that after the terror attack on a cafe in Dhaka in 2016, a Bangladeshi newspaper reported that the attackers were his followers.

“The following day, all the other newspapers and channels started speaking against me.” He opined that the same newspaper that had first published an article against him retracted, but the “Indian media didn’t and kept hounding me for two years”.

“This is what Indian media has been doing against me for the last two years. On July 4, it was exactly two years since they started hounding me,” he said.

He said that most of the articles published by Indian media against him in last two years are ‘fake’. “Why the Indian media is after me – whether for money, TRP or vote, I have no idea,” he said.

Naik had left India in 2016 after it was found that two of the ISIS terrorists involved in 2016 Dhaka terror attack that had left over 20 dead, were his followers. Since then, he is staying in Malaysia and has been granted a status of permanent residency.

Earlier on July 4, it was reported that Naik will be coming back to India to face the law. But within minutes, he issued a statement to rubbish the reports. On Friday, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that Naik will not be deported to India as long as he was not creating any problem in the country.