Zakir Naik deportation: Malaysian Minister says received no communication from India on the matter

The Malaysian government has said that India is yet to make ‘necessary’ communication regarding deportation of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik who is accused of inciting youths to take up terror activities through his hate speeches. According to news agency ANI, Malaysian minister M Kula Segaran said that New Delhi has not made any such request so far.

Segaran said that the issue of Naik was raised during the Cabinet meeting of the Malaysian government recently where it was decided that law will be followed as far as his deportation to India is concerned. But Segaran added that India ‘must make deportation request’.

“Issue of Zakir Naik was raised in last Cabinet Meeting. Let Indian government make necessary deportation order and we will follow rule of law, but bottom line was that the Indian government must make that request,” Segaran, the Minister of Human Resources, said.

The minister said that the matter will be decided in the court as per the law of the land. “This is the right way of doing things, it is not right for the government nor one man to decide this matter, it should be decided by law in the courts as they have the duty to dispense justice,” he added.

The minister’s remark comes days after it was reported that Naik was coming back to India to face the law. However, minutes within the reports were emerged, Naik said that he has no plan to return to his homeland. Naik is wanted by security agencies in India for his hate speeches. He came under the lens of agencies after it was found that two of the ISIS terrorists involved in 2016 Dhaka cafe terror attacks were his followers.

Since then, he is believed to have taken shelter in Malaysia. Most recently, the Malaysian government issued a statement that Naik will not be deported to India because he enjoys a Permanent Residency status.

According to the MEA, a formal request to extradite Naik was made in January but an official response from Kuala Lumpur on the matter is awaited.