Zakir Naik case: Enforcement Directorate attaches properties worth Rs 16.40 cr under PMLA in Mumbai, Pune

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 16.40 crore in Mumbai and Pune under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Zakir Naik case, news agency ANI reported.

In a press note, the agency said that it initiated investigation on the basis of chargesheet filed by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in October 2017 against Naik and others.

The chargesheet stated that accused Naik deliberately and maliciously insulted the religious beliefs of Hindus, Christians and non-Wahabi Muslims, particularly Shia, Sufi and Barelwis, with intention of outraging their religious feelings.

“Islamic Research Foundation and M/s. Harmony Media have been instrumental in maximum circulation of such incriminating speeches. For such activities the accused was receiving funds from Islamic Research foundation as well as other unknown sources,” it said.

During the course of PMLA investigation, ED had already made provisional attachments totalling to Rs 34.09 crores.

Further investigations revealed that Rs 49.20 crore were received in the NRE Bank accounts of Naik in India from his Dubai accounts.

“The origin of these deposits was from unknown sources. Zakir Naik used Rs 17.65 crore for purchase of properties,” it said.

It said that in order to disguise the origin of funds and real ownership of properties, the initial payment made from the account of Zakir Naik were refunded and diverted to the accounts of his wife, son and niece and rerouted again for the purpose of making bookings in the name of family members rather than Naik. This has been revealed from the money trail established by the Enforcement Directorate.

The total attachment as Proceeds of Crime in this case is Rs 50.49 Crores including the present attachment.

