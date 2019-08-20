Zakir Naik banned from delivering speeches in Malaysia: Report

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik banned from public speaking in Malaysia.

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has been banned from delivering speeches in Malaysia, news agency ANI reported while citing Malaysian media. Naik has been living in Malaysia for the last three years. He was granted permanent residency in Malaysia after he fled India in 2016 soon after he was charged with giving inflammatory speeches. The latest ban means Naik will not be able to hold religious talks in Malaysia states.

A circular was issued to all state-level police chiefs informing them about the ban, according to The Star Online.

“Yes. Such an order has been given to all police contingents, and this was done in the interest of national security and to preserve racial harmony,” Royal Malaysia Police corporate communications head Senior Asst Comm Datuk Asmawati Ahmad told the website.

On Monday, he was grilled for over 10 hours by the Malaysian police in connection with the comments he made against Hindus during a talk in Kota Baru on August 3. This was Naik’s second grilling under Section 504 of the Penal Code of the Malaysian law for intentional insult with an intent to provoke a breach of peace.

Naik is wanted in India in cases of financial irregularities and hate speech. Recently, Malaysian minister P Waytha Moorthy, special envoy of the Prime Minister, visited India and met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Naik used to preach on the now-banned Peace TV. He has been living in Malaysia for around three years in a bid to escape the Indian law. He has been on the run ever since he was booked in India in 2016 for hate speeches and money laundering after a terror attack in Bangladesh’s capital city of Dhaka. One of the attackers had claimed that he had been inspired by Naik’s speeches.

The Enforcement Directorate has charged Naik with money laundering to the tune of Rs 193 crore.

Earlier in June, India had made a formal request to Malaysia for extradition of Naik. Naik had then said that he was willing to return to India if the Supreme Court gave in writing that he would not be arrested and jailed until he is actually convicted, adding that he has trust in the Indian judiciary, but he had no faith in the prosecution system.