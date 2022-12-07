Zakir Nagar MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Results for the 250-member Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards will be announced today. The election was held on December on December 4. A total of 42 centres have been set up for the Wednesday exercise which will begin at 8 am amid tight security. The Zakir Nagar Municipal ward is one of the 250 wards of the MCD. From the Zakir Nagar ward (number 189), the contesting candidates are Naziya Danish from the Congress, Lata Devi is nominated from Bharatiya Janata Party, Salma Khan is contesting from Aam Aadmi Party, and Najra Parween is contesting from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party.
Also Read: Zakir Nagar MCD Election Result 2022: Salma Khan from AAP against BJP’s Lata Devi in Zakir Nagar ward number 189
In the 2022 MCD polls, three exit polls have predicted a big win for the Aam Aadmi Party, wresting power from the BJP which has ruled the civic body for 15 years. According to the Aaj Tak-Axis My India survey, the AAP could bag 149-171 wards, BJP could bag 69-91 wards, and three to seven wards for the Congress. According to the Times Now-ETG survey, the AAP is predicted to get 146-156 wards, followed by BJP with 84-94 wards and 6-10 seats for the Congress. Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the keenly-watched polls, results of which may have ramifications beyond the national capital.
Also Read: MCD Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes for 250 wards of Delhi today. Will AAP dethrone BJP?
Zakir Nagar MCD Elections Results Live: It’s a battle between Lata Devi from BJP, Salma Khan from AAP, Najra Parween from AAP and Naziya Danish from Congress.
Early trends are showing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is trailing.
Counting of votes for the 250-member MCD wards begins now. Fate of 1,349 candidates in fray to be decided.
According to the Aaj Tak-Axis My India survey, AAP is predicted to bag 149-171 municipal wards, while the BJP will win 69-91 wards, Congress 3-7 wards, and 5-9 to Others.
In the Times Now-ETG survey, the AAP is predicted to win 146-156 wards, predicted 84-94 wards to the BJP and, 6-10 to Congress and up to four to Others.
According to the News X exit poll, the Aam Aadmi Party is predicted to bag 150-175 wards and the BJP 70-92, while the Congress may win 4-7 municipal wards.
For the December 4 MCD polls, 13,638 polling stations were set up by the State Election Commission across Delhi. According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 — 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons.
Counting of votes for the 250-member wards to begin from 8 AM. Exit polls have given a sweeping for AAP this MCD election.
Zakir Nagar MCD Elections:
Lata Devi is contesting from BJP
Salma Khan is nominated from AAP
Najra Parween from AIMIM
Naziya Danish from Congress.
Good morning readers! Welcome to our live blog! Stay tuned to Financial Express Online for all election updates.
In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voting percentage that year was around 53. In the 2022 polls, the highest polling percentage (65.72) has been recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest (33.74 per cent) was registered in ward no.145 (Andrews Ganj).