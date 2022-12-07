Zakir Nagar MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Results for the 250-member Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards will be announced today. The election was held on December on December 4. A total of 42 centres have been set up for the Wednesday exercise which will begin at 8 am amid tight security. The Zakir Nagar Municipal ward is one of the 250 wards of the MCD. From the Zakir Nagar ward (number 189), the contesting candidates are Naziya Danish from the Congress, Lata Devi is nominated from Bharatiya Janata Party, Salma Khan is contesting from Aam Aadmi Party, and Najra Parween is contesting from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party.

In the 2022 MCD polls, three exit polls have predicted a big win for the Aam Aadmi Party, wresting power from the BJP which has ruled the civic body for 15 years. According to the Aaj Tak-Axis My India survey, the AAP could bag 149-171 wards, BJP could bag 69-91 wards, and three to seven wards for the Congress. According to the Times Now-ETG survey, the AAP is predicted to get 146-156 wards, followed by BJP with 84-94 wards and 6-10 seats for the Congress. Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the keenly-watched polls, results of which may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

Zakir Nagar MCD Elections Results Live: It’s a battle between Lata Devi from BJP, Salma Khan from AAP, Najra Parween from AAP and Naziya Danish from Congress.

Zakir Nagar MCD Elections Results Live: It's a battle between Lata Devi from BJP, Salma Khan from AAP, Najra Parween from AAP and Naziya Danish from Congress.

08:18 (IST) 7 Dec 2022 Zakir Nagar: Early trends shows AAP leading Early trends are showing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is trailing.

08:03 (IST) 7 Dec 2022 Zakir Nagar results: Counting begins Counting of votes for the 250-member MCD wards begins now. Fate of 1,349 candidates in fray to be decided.

07:56 (IST) 7 Dec 2022 Zakir Nagar Results: Exit polls predict sweeping win for AAP. According to the Aaj Tak-Axis My India survey, AAP is predicted to bag 149-171 municipal wards, while the BJP will win 69-91 wards, Congress 3-7 wards, and 5-9 to Others. In the Times Now-ETG survey, the AAP is predicted to win 146-156 wards, predicted 84-94 wards to the BJP and, 6-10 to Congress and up to four to Others. According to the News X exit poll, the Aam Aadmi Party is predicted to bag 150-175 wards and the BJP 70-92, while the Congress may win 4-7 municipal wards.

07:35 (IST) 7 Dec 2022 Zakir Nagar: 13,638 polling stations were set up For the December 4 MCD polls, 13,638 polling stations were set up by the State Election Commission across Delhi. According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 — 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons.

07:32 (IST) 7 Dec 2022 MCD election: Counting of votes to begin from 8 AM Counting of votes for the 250-member wards to begin from 8 AM. Exit polls have given a sweeping for AAP this MCD election.

07:32 (IST) 7 Dec 2022 Zakir Nagar results 2022: Names of candidates and parties Zakir Nagar MCD Elections: Lata Devi is contesting from BJP Salma Khan is nominated from AAP Najra Parween from AIMIM Naziya Danish from Congress.