Zakir Nagar MCD Election Result 2022: Salma Khan from AAP against BJP’s Lata Devi in Zakir Nagar ward number 189

Zakir Nagar Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Date and Time: The Zakir Nagar Municipal ward is one of the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Election for the 250 wards of MCD was held on December 4, results for which will be announced on December 7. The main contenders in the fray for the MCD polls 2022 include the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.

The Zakir Nagar MCD ward comes under the Okhla Assembly constituency. The Okhla Assembly constituency consists of five Municipal Corporation of Delhi wards, including Madanpur Khadar East, Madanpur Khadar West, Sarita Vihar, Abul Fazal Enclave, Zakir Nagar.

From the Zakir Nagar ward (number 189), the contesting candidates are Naziya Danish from the Congress, Lata Devi is nominated from Bharatiya Janata Party, Salma Khan is contesting from Aam Aadmi Party, and Najra Parween is contesting from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party, which is led by Asaduddin Owaisi.

Meanwhile, three exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the Aam Aadmi Party in MCD polls, and an end to the BJP’s 15-year rule at the civic body. The Aaj Tak-Axis My India survey showed the AAP was going to bag 149-171 municipal wards, while the BJP will win 69-91 wards. The survey gave 3-7 wards to Congress and 5-9 to others.

The News X exit poll predicted 150-175 wards for AAP and 70-92 for the BJP, while the Congress may win 4-7 municipal wards, it predicted. According to the Times Now-ETG survey, the AAP is predicted to get 146-156 wards, followed by BJP with 84-94 wards and 6-10 seats for the Congress.