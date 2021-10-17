Yuvraj Singh arrested for hurling casteist slur against Yuzvendra Chahal, later released on interim bail

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was arrested by the Hansi Police on Saturday in a case lodged against him for using a casteist slur against spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was arrested by the Hansi Police on Saturday in a case lodged against him for using a casteist slur against spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Singh was later released on interim bail after being interrogated for three hours. Yuvraj Singh was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act.

Hansi SP Nitika Gahlout informed here today that Singh joined the investigation as per the directions of the court with the investigation officer today. The SP said he was released on interim bail after the arrest. She said that the police had already recovered the phone of the cricketer.

The former all-rounder was booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the IPC and Section 3(1)(u) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention and Atrocities) Act on the complaint of a Hansi-based lawyer and activist, Rajat Kalsan.

The Punjab & Haryana High Court had ordered the Haryana Police to release Singh on bail if he is arrested on joining the probe in the casteist remarks case. The Bench headed by Justice Amol Rattan Singh was hearing Yuvraj Singh’s plea seeking quashing of the FIR against him over his alleged casteist remark against his former teammate Yuzvendra Chahal during an Instagram chat last year.

Kalsan, a Dalit activist, had last year filed a complaint against Yuvraj Singh for allegedly using a ‘casteist slur’ to refer to his former teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. The incident took place in April 2020 during a live session with current India vice-captain Rohit Sharma. The complaint registered in June had alleged that the cricketer’s remarks were intentional and degrades and defames the Dalit community.

Soon after facing outrage over the incident, Yuvraj Singh had issued a public statement expressing regret over the statement. The former Indian all-rounder had also added that he has never believed in disparity on any basis.

“This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception. I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that I have unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regrets for the same. My love for India and all its people is eternal,” Singh had said in the statement.