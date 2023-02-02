YSRTP chief YS Sharmila gifts shoe to KCR, dares him to join ‘padayatra’ – Watch

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on Thursday challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to join the ‘padayatra’ with her, and brandished a shoe box containing a pair of shoes in it.

Interacting with the media in Hyderabad, YS Sharmila, who is the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, asked the Telangana CM to “walk with her in the “padayatra” to understand the problems of the common man.

“Today I challenge Telangana CM KCR to walk with me in Padyatra and we presented a shoe box to him. If in fact, this is the golden state as KCR states, there are no problems to the people of Telangana, if my people are not reeling under poverty as he says, then I will apologise to KCR and retire from politics. But if this is not true, KCR has to resign and apologise to people of the state and make a Dalit a Chief Minister like he promised,” she said, as quoted by ANI.

#WATCH | YSRTP chief YS Sharmila shows a shoe box and asks Telangana CM KCR to join Padayatra with her and know the public problems. pic.twitter.com/tU8Cxn13jE — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

YS Sharmila is presently undertaking the “Prajaprasthanam Padayatra” in the state ahead of the Telangana election which is due later this year. The YSR leader said that the padayatra, which was stopped after an alleged attack on her convoy in November last year, will resume from Narsampet’s Warangal on Thursday.

Meanwhile, speaking of the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, she said that “promise” made to Telangana was not delivered.

“Not much has been allocated to Telangana. There were many promises made by the government during the separation when Telangana was formed. Till today, there is no assurance that all of the promises will be kept. We hoped for something for us, but we did not see anything on the promises,” YS Sharmila said.