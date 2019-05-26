YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy meets PM Modi, discusses special status for Andhra Pradesh

By: |
Updated: May 26, 2019 2:16:40 PM

Reddy, whose party stormed to power on Thursday with a landslide victory in assembly polls, discussed the issues of special category status to Andhra Pradesh and the state's financial situation and sought central funds during the meeting with Modi

YSRCP, Jaganmohan Reddy, Modi, special status, Andhra Pradesh, Congress, Andhra pradesh election results, Andhra pradesh assembly, Andhra pradesh lok sabha, Andhra pradesh assembly election 2019, Andhra pradesh election results 2019, india newsYSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy meets PM Modi, discusses special status to Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y S Jaganmohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here on Sunday. Reddy, whose party stormed to power on Thursday with a landslide victory in assembly polls, discussed the issues of special category status to Andhra Pradesh and the state’s financial situation and sought central funds during the meeting with Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, sources said.

After meeting Modi, he is expected to interact with officials at Andhra Bhawan.

Reddy will take oath as the chief minister of the state on May 30 in Vijayawada.

On Saturday, he was unanimously elected as the leader of YSRC legislature party. Reddy’s party has won 151 of the 175 assembly and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy meets PM Modi, discusses special status for Andhra Pradesh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition