YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy stabbed by man at Vizag Airport; watch video

Jagan Mohan Reddy was bleeding from left arm. (ANI image)

In a major breach of security, YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy was on Thursday stabbed at the Visakhapatnam International Airport. The attack took place in full public view even as CISF was deployed there, according to reports.

Reddy has suffered injury and was shifted to a safe place, according to reports. The accused attacker has been detained.

Watch Jagan Mohan Reddy stabbed at Vizag Airport

Jaganmohan Reddy, YSRCP Chief attacked at Vishakhapatnam Airport | Imran Khan shares more details pic.twitter.com/z2q4c8WnXv — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 25, 2018

Police is interrogating the man and trying the ascertain the motive behind this attack. The attacker was carrying a sharp object. According to Times Now report, the person was part of the staff working at the airport.