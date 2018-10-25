YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy stabbed by man at Vizag Airport; watch video

Reddy has suffered injury and was shifted to a safe place, according to reports. The accused attacker has been detained.
In a major breach of security, YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy was on Thursday stabbed at the Visakhapatnam International Airport. The attack took place in full public view even as CISF was deployed there, according to reports.
Reddy has suffered injury and was shifted to a safe place, according to reports. The accused attacker has been detained.
Watch Jagan Mohan Reddy stabbed at Vizag Airport
Jaganmohan Reddy, YSRCP Chief attacked at Vishakhapatnam Airport | Imran Khan shares more details pic.twitter.com/z2q4c8WnXv
— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 25, 2018
Police is interrogating the man and trying the ascertain the motive behind this attack. The attacker was carrying a sharp object. According to Times Now report, the person was part of the staff working at the airport.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.