YS Sharmila detained in Hyderabad: Visuals show police towing her car with her still inside – Watch

YS Sharmila, founder and president of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) and sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was detained on Tuesday as she proceeded towards Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s residence in Hyderabad to protest against the alleged attack by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (earlier known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi) workers on her convoy on Monday, and the subsequent cancellation of permission for her padayatra.

She was brought to SR Nagar police in Hyderabad, reported news agency ANI. Visuals showed Sharmila being escorted to the police station, as cops struggled to control the crowd, including press persons, just outside the police station.

Dramatic visuals from the scene showed police dragging away her car with a crane while is seated inside. Several YSRTP activists were also detained by the police, reported The Indian Express.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Police drags away the car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sits inside it for protesting against the Telangana CM KCR pic.twitter.com/ojWVPmUciW — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

Also Read: ‘Jagan doing his job in Andhra Pradesh, I will do mine in Telangana’: CM’s sister YS Sharmila makes political ambitions clear

On Tuesday, YS Sharmila arrived at Punjagutta along with the leaders and cadres of YSRTP, and tried to proceed towards Pragathi Bhavan, the office-cum-residence of Telangana CM in Hyderabad.

A day earlier, high drama ensued when Sharmila, who was participating in the 223rd day of her padayatra titled ‘Praja Prasthanam’, a vehicle from her convoy, the windshield and windows of which were smashed by activists of the BRS near Lingagiri village under Chennaraopeta mandal in Warangal district on Monday.

Sharmila later intervened as BRS workers clashed with her supporters and YSRTP activists. However, police took her into preventive custody and sent her back to her Hyderabad residence.

Narsampet assistant commissioner of police Sampat Rao also told IE that the permission for the ‘padayatra’ was temporarily cancelled in view of law and order situation.

Also Read: EC directs YSR Congress to publicly announce Jaganmohan Reddy not president ‘for life’

Sharmila, the daughter of former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, undertook the padayatra, which has crossed 3,500-kilometre mark so far, spreading across 75 Assembly segments in Telangana.