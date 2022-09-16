YouTuber Savukku Shankar sentenced to 6 months in jail for ‘judiciary plagued by corruption’ remark

The Madras High Court on Thursday, taking suo-motu cognizance of the corruption allegations levelled against the judiciary, sentenced YouTuber Savukku Shankar to six months in jail following his outburst against the legal system in an interview with a YouTube channel on July 22.

While talking on a YouTube channel named Red Pix, Shankar had claimed that the “entire higher judiciary is plagued by corruption”.

While passing the order, Justices G R Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi of the Madurai bench stated that the matter couldn’t be overlooked as the contemnor not only refused to apologise for his observations but also chose to defend his stand. In light of these incidents, the bench noted that they could have held Shankar in contempt of court.

In its observations, the court said that the contemnor is “attacking all three organs of the State in a vicious manner.” Since he is a suspended government receiving subsistence allowance for 13 years, his conduct is bound by rules.

Stating that the contemnor “cannot tar the entire institution with a single brush,” the HC said that the words uttered by him in this regard were “not a slip of the tongue.” He has clearly crossed the “Lakshman Rekha,” observed the court.

Calling Shankar’s remarks on the judiciary as “ex-facie scandalous,” the court ruled that the comments are nothing more than a mockery on the institution of justice.

An activist known for his anti-establishment observations in Tamil Nadu, Shankar was suspended from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Tamil Nadu for releasing an audio tape of a DMK minister, which eventually led to the minister stepping down from his post.

Shankar has been in the dock for another contempt case wherein he has accused one of the judges delivering his verdict, Justice Swaminathan, of being motivated by the “Hindu brigade”. Referring to the July 19 contempt case, the bench observed, “Yet, he has made the offending statements. The contemnor has reiterated his resolve to continue his attack on the judiciary. He has gone to the extent of stating that he can be sentenced only to a maximum of six months and after coming out he will focus all his attention exclusively on judges and the judiciary.”

