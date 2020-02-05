YouTuber Gunja Kapoor detained by Delhi Police at Shaheen Bagh after protesters raise alarm, released later

Gunja Kapoor detained by police in Shaheen Bagh.

The Delhi Police today detained a woman at Shaheen Bagh after protesters at the venue allegedly raised suspicion after spotting her recording videos. According to her Twitter profile, the woman, identified as Gunja Kapoor, runs a YouTube channel by the name of Right Narrative and claims to be followed on Twitter by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to an ANI report, the lady was caught filming protesting women at the site. They alleged that Kapoor was wearing a burqa and was making videos of them.

According to news agency ANI, when Delhi Police officials learned about the commotion, they rushed to the site to the rescue of the lady and took her away. The video shared by ANI shows the woman was surrounded by the protesting women and police tried to pacify them. Several other videos of the entire commotion have been shared by users on social media.

One of the videos shows a group of women surrounding Kapoor and questioning her over her intentions behind sporting a burqa at the protest site. Some of the women are heard saying that she wanted to defame their movement. “So many people, including women, from other faiths visit us. We never objected. Why did you have to wear the burqa?” one of the women can be seen questioning her in a video.

According to reports, Kapoor was asking questions from the protesting women and allegedly recording videos secretly. The lady came under suspicion after she was spotted asking too many questions from protesters. Some protesters insisted on frisking and found a camera. She was then caught by several women.

#WATCH Political analyst Gunja Kapoor extricated by police after protestors at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh alleged that she was wearing a ‘burqa’ and filming them. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/llRiKhMvOd — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020



Police said Gunja was detained from the protest site and released later. According to Gunja’s claim, she is the owner of YouTube channel ‘Right Narrative’.

When reporters asked Gunja why she was carrying a camera with her, she replied, “This is not media’s hot moment. Go!”

Hundreds of people are protesting at Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi for more than a month against the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed NRC. The protestors have blocked the roads leading to traffic congestion in many areas of the national capital.