YouTuber Bobby Kataria faces arrest for stopping traffic, drinking alcohol on busy Dehradun road

YouTuber Bobby Kataria is likely to be arrested soon after a Dehradun court issued a non-bailable warrant against him over a video that shows him consuming alcohol while sitting on a chair in the middle of a busy road in the Uttarakhand capital.

“Teams are being sent to Haryana and other locations to arrest him,” SHO, Dehradun Cantt., told news agency ANI.

A video posted by Kataria on his Instagram handle on July 28 that showed him consuming liquor on a busy Dehradun road went viral, triggering angry reactions from netizens. The video showed him seated on a chair in the middle of the road and drinking alcohol.

The video, with a “Road apne baap ki” background score has a caption that reads: “It’s time to enjoy on the roads.” Kataria has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram.

It was after the video went viral that the Uttarakhand Police sprang into action and registered a case again Kataria, a resident of Haryana’s Gurgaon.

Notably, Kataria has already been booked for allegedly lighting a cigarette inside a passenger aircraft. That video too triggered angry reactions on social media, with several Twitter users flagging the video to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had promised action against him.