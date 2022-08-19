scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

YouTuber Bobby Kataria faces arrest for stopping traffic, drinking alcohol on busy Dehradun road

Bobby Kataria already faces a case for lighting a cigarette inside an aircraft. The video also caught the attention of Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Written by India News Desk
Bobby Kataria. (Image Courtesy: ANI)

YouTuber Bobby Kataria is likely to be arrested soon after a Dehradun court issued a non-bailable warrant against him over a video that shows him consuming alcohol while sitting on a chair in the middle of a busy road in the Uttarakhand capital.

“Teams are being sent to Haryana and other locations to arrest him,” SHO, Dehradun Cantt., told news agency ANI.

A video posted by Kataria on his Instagram handle on July 28 that showed him consuming liquor on a busy Dehradun road went viral, triggering angry reactions from netizens. The video showed him seated on a chair in the middle of the road and drinking alcohol. 

Also Read: Indonesia blocks Yahoo, Paypal, gaming websites over licence breaches

The video, with a “Road apne baap ki” background score has a caption that reads: “It’s time to enjoy on the roads.” Kataria has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram.

It was after the video went viral that the Uttarakhand Police sprang into action and registered a case again Kataria, a resident of Haryana’s Gurgaon.

Also Read: VLC Media Player banned in India? Major ISPs block access to website, govt mum

Notably, Kataria has already been booked for allegedly lighting a cigarette inside a passenger aircraft. That video too triggered angry reactions on social media, with several Twitter users flagging the video to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had promised action against him.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.