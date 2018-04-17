Youtube video of old Bollywood movie song reunites 65-year-old man with family; read heartwarming story

Khomdram Gambhir Singh left his Imphal home in 1978, and since then his family members had not heard of him. (YouTube)

A 65-year-old Imphal man was finally united with his family after 40 years. Courtesy – YouTube! Khomdram Gambhir Singh left his Imphal home in 1978, and since then his family members had not heard of him. However, much to their relief, he has now been traced in Mumbai. As per a report by the Times of India, it was a YouTube video of Singh singing an old Hindi film song that was brought to his family’s attention on Friday. The video was uploaded by a fashion designer named Firoze Sakir on October 17, 2017.

It was on Saturday morning that Gambhir Singh’s younger brother Kulachandra discovered that his brother was still alive and is living in Mumbai when one of his nephews came up to him with the video footage. On seeing the video, Singh’s brother said that he could not stop crying. The family is grateful to Sakir for uploading the video and now they are eagerly waiting for Singh to return home.

The Imphal police have contacted Bandra police to get Singh back and two police personnel have been sent to Mumbai to do the needful. Bandra police said Imphal cops sent them a photograph of a young Singh for identification. In turn, Bandra police sent his photos to Imphal police that was shown to his family. As per the report, Bandra police found the old man at Bandra railway station and brought him in.