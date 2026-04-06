Assam’s Assembly elections, set for April 9 (Thursday) with results on May 4, feature a dynamic mix of youthful debutants challenging political veterans. Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) first list of 88 candidates dropped 18 sitting MLAs to spotlight fresh talent and defectors, while smaller parties like Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal field non-dynastic under-40 leaders amid 6.28 lakh first-time voters.

BJP’s bold refresh: Dropping veterans for new/fresh faces

The BJP shook up its lineup on March 18 (Wednesday), replacing heavyweights like Nandita Gorlosa and Siddhartha Bhattacharyya with newcomers and turncoats to energise its election campaign under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who holds Jalukbari seat. A standout is Pradyut Bordoloi, a former Congress MP who defected days earlier and snagged Dispur, ousting sitting MLA Atul Bora in a high-stakes urban pivot. The list boosts women representation with six candidates, including Cabinet Minister Ajanta Neog, signalling a strategy blending experience, gender balance and revival ahead of the single-phase poll on Thursday.

Kunki Choudhury- The rising star of AJP

As per media reports, Kunki Choudhury emerges as Assam’s youngest contender from Guwahati Central on an Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) ticket. A UCL postgraduate in Educational Leadership and NMIMS BBA grad with non-profit experience at Girijananda Chowdhury University, she lacks political lineage, filing nominations March 23 amid opposition buzz to face BJP’s Vijay Gupta. Her candidacy symbolises a shift toward educated, outsider voices in Guwahati’s urban fray.

Rahul Chetry- New face of Raijor Dal

Raijor Dal leader Rahul Chetry’s candidacy for Assam’s 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency gained final clearance from the Tinsukia District Election Officer on March 24, easing initial nomination hurdles. Chetry filed his papers on March 23 at the Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner’s office, but scrutiny raised red flags over missing documents, briefly jeopardising his run. After thorough review and verification, officials greenlit his entry, solidifying his place in the competitive fray.

Chetry wasted no time, arriving in Margherita to rally supporters and tell media he’s primed for the April 9 polls. His confirmed status sharpens Raijor Dal’s edge in the battleground seat, fuelling election campaign momentum as parties ramp up ahead of results on May 4 (Monday).

Tanzil Hussain- Young dynast eyes Samaguri seat redemption

At the age of 27, Congress’s Tanzil Hussain is turning heads in Samaguri with his blend of youth and prominent political lineage as the son of Dhubri MP Rokibul Hussain. Despite whispers of nepotism and a prior by-election loss, party leaders back him strongly, viewing his run as key to reclaiming ground. Tanzil’s campaign doubles as a bid to restore Congress credibility in the seat, merging fresh energy with family legacy ahead of the polls.

Gyanashree Bora’s activist push in Mariani

Raijor Dal’s 34-year-old Gyanashree Bora brings sharp intellect and activism to Mariani, swapping a lucrative PhD teaching role for the political arena. Her platform spotlights healthcare, women’s safety and robust local governance, tackling Mariani’s infrastructure deficits and service gaps head-on. Bora envisions balanced progress through tourism and rural industries, fusing grassroots action with innovative economic uplift for the constituency.

Jubeir Anam Majumdar’s strategic Barak Valley bid

In Assam’s Barak Valley, 34-year-old Congress candidate Jubeir Anam Majumdar brings architectural precision and grassroots grit to the newly carved Algapur-Katlichera constituency. Rising through NSUI and Youth Congress ranks, he fuses organizational savvy with a laser focus on regional priorities like development and identity. His campaign aims to harness local sentiments, positioning him as a fresh voice challenging entrenched dynamics in the poll-bound seat.

Rupali Langthasa’s hill district tribal push in Assam

BJP’s 36-year-old Rupali Langthasa embodies youth leadership in Haflong, drawing from her Dima Hasao Autonomous Council tenure to champion tribal governance, education, and growth. Representing hill community aspirations, she seeks mainstream clout for long-marginalized voices amid Assam’s diverse electoral landscape. Her run underscores a drive for inclusive politics, blending experience with calls for stronger regional representation.

Opposition’s young guns: Activists and leaders step up in Assam

Raijor Dal’s Rahul Chetry (31), from a Margherita tea family and ex-anti-CAA student activist, eyes a breakthrough in a constituency ripe for change. Scientist-activist Gyanashree Bora (34) contests Mariani, while Congress youth leader Zubair Anam Mazumder (34) takes on Algapur-Katlichera, highlighting a broader under-40 wave across parties. Meanwhile, media spotlighted eight such debutants, betting on their appeal to Gen Z voters.

Strategic shifts amid NDA seat deals

BJP contests 89 seats, ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) 26 (list was out on March 19), and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) 11 in the 126-seat House, with Sissiborgaon pending. Dropping a dozen seniors risks internal friction, one MLA resigned, but aims to counter anti-incumbency after BJP’s decade in power. Nominations were closed March 30 (Monday) in Guwahati’s five seats with 26 entrants, amplifying newcomer stakes.

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Youth vs experience: What does it mean for Assam?

These fresh faces target Assam’s 18-19 demographic, blending credentials like global education and activism with local roots. Kunki, Chetry, Bora and Mazumder exemplify a generational tilt, while BJP’s gambles like Bordoloi test loyalty in BJP-AGP-BPF’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold. As elections near, they could sway tight races in a state balancing various factors like- development, identity and change.