Youth shot dead in encounter by UP police had no criminal record, cops say he fired at them

Youth shot dead in encounter by UP police had no criminal record

The Uttar Pradesh Police injured six criminals and shot dead one in what it termed as an encounter on Tuesday. The deceased who was shot in the head has been identified as a 20-year-old youth from Muzaffarnagar named Irshad Ahmad who had no prior criminal history.

Ahmad’s father Mohammad Dilshad, 65, has pleaded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to investigate his son’s death. His son, the grieving father told reporters, did not “even have a traffic challan issued ever against him, was killed in cold blood in a fake encounter.”

The Sardhana police has said that Irshad was transporting bulls in a vehicle along with four others in the early hours of Tuesday and had attacked and fired at the police when asked to stop.

The vehicle was turned around the same time its occupants spotted a police patrol jeep. After the police followed them, the vehicle which was carrying bulls hit the police jeep from the side to stop it from overtaking. Stones were also thrown at the police jeep which injured an SI.

Firing from both sides also took place that resulted in Irshad being grievously injured. He later died in hospital, Meerut SP (rural) Rajesh Kumar was quoted as saying.

The “encounter” took place 12 km from Irshad’s home in Nagla, situated in Muzaffarnagar district which comes under Ratanpuri police station.

The 20-year-old’s father said that Irshad spent his time working in the family’s small farmland. The young man also helped in carrying bricks from tractor-trolleys to do his bit for the family’s paltry income.

“He came late on Monday night and had just stepped out of the house after dinner. I, too, had retired by then. I don’t know when he was picked up and shot dead,” he said as he waited at the postmortem house to receive his son’s body.

Dilshad’s says that his son never had a police record, not even a traffic challan but police fired at him and killed him. The 65-year-old has now appealed to CM Yogi to probe the gruesome act committed by the policemen.

In September this year, 38-year-old Vivek Tiwari, who worked as an Apple sales manager, was shot in the neck by a constable in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar.