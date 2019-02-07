Youth march in national capital today to demand educational, employment opportunities from government

Student leaders and union members from different universities will take part in a march from the Red Fort to Parliament Street here on Thursday to demand educational and employment opportunities from the government. Some of the demands include filling up of all government vacancies, creation of more government jobs, stopping the policy of fund cuts and seat cuts and spending 10 per cent of the country’s GDP on education.

Various leaders from opposition parties are expected to address the gathering in Parliament Street.

I am going to Young India Adhikar March.

24 lakhs govt. Posts lying vacant.

Crores of youth on streets unemployed.

From SSC to Railway

From Bank to UPSC

Their voices unite on 7th Feb, Young India Adhikar March

Let’s support and be part of the student-youth unity! #7FebDilliChalo pic.twitter.com/Uj9iV0D3cx — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) February 6, 2019

Tomorrow when we are Marching from Red Fort to Parliament Street, we are not going to be asking How’s the Josh? We will ask where the jobs? We will ask why aren’t vacancies being filled up? We will ask why are universities being destroyed. #7FebDilliChalohttps://t.co/AVOj4hcaf9 — Young India Adhikar March (@YoungIndiaMarch) February 6, 2019

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia have said they will boycott the march since the demands do not include tracing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed who went missing in October 2016.