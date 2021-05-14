Youth Congress president Srinivas BV questioned by Delhi Police in connection with ‘illegal distribution of Covid medicines’

It may be noted that Srinivas BV has been helping people with the support they required to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Youth Congress President Srinivas BV, who has been helping people in distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was today questioned by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police at the Indian Youth Congress headquarters. Srinivas claimed that the police wanted to know how his team is helping people. “They wanted to know the details of how we are helping people. We answered all their questions,” said Srinivas BV.

It may be noted that Srinivas BV has been helping people with the support they required to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been helping people by arranging beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines etc.

While Srinivas gave a political twist to the questioning, the Delhi Police said that the questioning was in connection with the alleged illegal distribution of Covid medicines.

Delhi Police said that they are acting on the court’s directions. Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal had earlier said that the High Court of Delhi has directed Delhi Police to conduct an enquiry into a writ filed by Dr Deepak Singh about politicians involved in the illegal distribution of Covid medicines. “In compliance with directions of Hon’ble High Court, an enquiry is being conducted from several concerned persons,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala hit out at the Modi government saying that the attempt to stop Indian Youth Congress workers and Srinivas BV from helping patients bares the dreaded face of the Modi government. “We will not be afraid, nor will our spirit be broken by such disgusting revenge action. This will strengthen our determination to serve,” said Surjewala.

BJP Delhi spokesperson Harish Khurana said that the allegation that the crime branch is acting on the orders of the Modi government is baseless. He claimed that he was even questioned by the Delhi Police in the matter.

Names given by the petitioner Singh, chairman of the non-profit Hrudaya Foundation, in his complaint to police include Pandey, Srinivas as well as BJP MPs Gautam Gambhir and Sujay Vikhe, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma.