Youth Congress launches ‘yuva shakti card’ in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh (Reuters)

The youth wing of the Congress Saturday launched the “Yuva Shakti Card” which listed its electoral promises to unemployed youngsters in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. The state Assembly polls are slated for later this year. The card was released at a function here by MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and Youth Congress national president Keshavchandra Yadav.

Among the promises listed in the Yuva Shakti card were a monthly allowance and cheap loans to unemployed youth as well as withdrawal of fees for recruitment exams held for government jobs.

The Youth Congress has also promised that the fees of government colleges would be reduced while the student intake would be increased. Yadav claimed that unemployment is set to become a major problem in the time to come.