Your way of remembering Pulwama martyrs? Congress says PM Modi’s hug to Mohammed bin Salman betrays sacrifice of soldiers

The Congress party today launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for breaking protocol to receive Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman who arrived here on a two-day state visit last night. Taking to Twitter, the party said that PM Modi has insulted the service and sacrifice of martyrs and soldiers by personally receiving the Crown Prince whose India visit follows a two-day trip to Pakistan where the Kingdom promised $20 billion dollars to India’s troubled neighbour.

“By breaking protocol and welcoming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman with such abundance – only hours after he promised billions to Pakistan – PM Modi has shown the country, the martyrs and every soldier in India what he thinks of their service and sacrifice,” the Congress’ tweet reads.

The tweet also carries a video of PM Modi receiving the Crown Prince at Palam airport.

“Adding insult to injury, the Joint Statement between Imran Khan & Mohammad Bin Salman failed to condemn the violence & instead praised Pakistan’s ‘anti-terror’ efforts, thus undermining our demand for naming Masood Azhar a global terrorist,” the party said in another tweet.

Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also dared PM Modi to ask the visiting leader to undo his joint statement with Pakistan where he rejected India’s demand to designate Pakistan-based JeM terrorist as a global terrorist. In a joint statement issued by Riyadh and Islamabad, the two countries called for an end to the “politicisation of the UN listing regime”. The remark is a specific reference to India’s repeated bids to get Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist.

“National Interests V/S Modiji’s ‘hugplomacy’. Breaking protocol, Grand welcome to those who pledged $20 Billion to Pak & praised Pak’s ‘anti-terror’ efforts. Is it your way of remembering martyrs of Pulwama?” he asked.

“Modiji, is asking for a terrorist to be designated as such politicisation of UN listings? Would you show courage to ask Saudi Arabia to undo their ‘Joint Statement’ with Pak virtually rejecting India’s demand for designating Masood Azhar as a ‘global terrorist’?” Surjewala posted on his Twitter handle.

The Congress’ remarks comes at a time when Saudi Crown Price is on his maiden state visit to India. Before arriving here, the Saudi Crown Prince had visited Pakistan where he was accorded a red carpet welcome by Imran Khan government. Saudi has promised to invest $20 billion in Pakistan. Also in the joint statement issued by the two countries, didn’t condemned February 14 Pulwama terror attack, instead called for avoiding politicisation of the UN listing regime, an apparent reference to India’s repeated efforts to designate Masod Azhar.

India’s repeated efforts to ban JeM terrorist Masood Azhar have also been blocked by the China at United Nations at the behest of Pakistan. The JeM has claimed the responsibility for Pulwama attack.