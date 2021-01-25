  • MORE MARKET STATS

Your voter identity card is now available in PDF version — Here is how you can download it

January 25, 2021 12:16 PM

In a statement, the Commission said that the Union Minister will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute e-EPICs (Elector Photo Identity Cards) to five new voters.

The digital version of the EPICs can be accessed through the Voter Helpline App and websites — voterportal.eci.gov.in and nvsp.in.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will today launch the electronic version of the voter identity card which can be downloaded online. This will be a non-editable digital version of the voter photo identity card which can be saved in a digital locker and can be printed in the PDF format. In a statement, the Commission said that the Union Minister will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute e-EPICs (Elector Photo Identity Cards) to five new voters.

How to download Voter I-card PDF

The digital version of the EPICs can be accessed through the Voter Helpline App and websites — voterportal.eci.gov.in and nvsp.in.

The Commission said that the idea behind e-EPICs is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility to the document as the physical card takes time to print and reach the voter. The will be launched today, January 25 — when the Election Commission will be celebrating the 11th National Voters Day.

Today, President Ram Nath Kovind will also launch the Commission’s web radio: ‘Hello Voters’. An online digital radio, Hello Voters will stream voter awareness programmes. The radio will be accessible through a link on the website of the Commission. The programming style of Radio Hello Voters has been envisaged to match that of popular FM radio services, the Commission said. The radio will provide information and education on electoral processes through drama, songs, discussions, spots, stories of elections and various regional languages besides Hindi and English.

