‘Your presence in Maharashtra will become insignificant’: Sanjay Raut’s rebuttal to Narayan Rane

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday lashed out at Union minister Narayan Rane over his remark that he “won’t let Maharashtra become Bengal”, saying that former’s existence in the state will become insignificant if he keeps using the same language.

“What does the ‘won’t let Maharashtra become West Bengal’ statement (by Narayan Rane) mean? You (BJP) lost in West Bengal. If you keep on using same language, your presence in Maharashtra will also become insignificant. West Bengal is the tiger of the country,” Raut said today.

Rane, released after being arrested for his controversial “slap” remark against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, made the remarks on Wednesday, adding that he will resume with the Jan Ashirwad Yatra on August 27.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena, in its editorial mouthpiece ‘Saamna’, undermined the pride and prestige of Maharashtra and action against him was taken as per the law.

Rane sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence. He was arrested from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on Tuesday and later granted bail by a court at Mahad in Raigad.

His remarks had led to protests across Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena and BJP activists also clashed with each other near his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the BJP does not support Rane’s comments, but the “party stands behind him 100 per cent”.

Alleging that the state police force was being used as a tool for “vendetta politics”, the former chief minister had said there should be law and order and “not Taliban-like governance”. The Marathi publication said Fadnavis supports Rane, but not his threat to the chief minister. “This wasn’t expected from Fadnavis, who is a lawyer by profession,” it said.