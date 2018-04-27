Your kids behind wheels can now land you in jail; here is what parents need to learn from Hyderabad

In a major crackdown on incidents of rash driving by minors who are often found behind the wheels, the Hyderabad traffic police have arrested 26 parents in the last two months for allowing their children to drive on the road, leading to major accidents.

In a statement by Joint Commission of Traffic Police, Hyderabad, Anil Kumar, 20 parents in March and 6 in April were sent to jail by the court.

In the wake of major accidents in the city, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has evolved a full-fledged program on how to enlighten and counsel both the children and parents. The program includes compulsory counselling sessions to registering for First Information Reports or FIRs.

As per a TOI report, 273 cases of minors behind the wheels have been registered by Hyderabad traffic cops between March and April 23, in 2018. Apart from the 26 parents being jailed, in one case, a minor was also sent to jail in the month of February, as per the court’s decision. The cases of underage driving in Hyderabad has increased by more than 30 percent in Hyderabad in 2017 when compared to the previous year.

In 2017, Hyderabad cops booked a total of 14608 cases while around 11,000 cases were booked in 2016; hence, indicating a 32 percent hike in the number of offences. In February 2018, cops booked more than 1079 minors. 60 parents were also jailed for the offence. Around 33% of accidents occurring within Hyderabad city limits involve four-wheeler drivers say a report by road safety experts.

The recent cases of accidents in Hyderabad have not only landed kids and parents in jail but has also prompted calls for stricter action against kids. Earlier this week, four second-year engineering students had partied at a pub and then drove the four-wheeler on to a sidewalk. This killed 48-year-old Ashok, a cobbler who was sleeping on the pavement in Kushaiguda, along with his son Mahesh. In the CCTV footage that emerged showed four girls coming out of a bar a short while before the accident. The police later said the girl at the wheel was not drunk. Only one of the other girls had consumed liquor.