‘Your father spent his life fighting Congress’: BJP’s reminder as Manvendra Singh switches sides

Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Rajasthan and Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore today sought to remind ailing party leader Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra that he has joined a party that was not acceptable to his father. Rathore said that Manvendra’s decision to quit the BJP and join the Congress is fully his call but his father spent his life in fighting against the ideology of the Congress.

Rathore also noted that the Congress party that ruled the country for decades never appointed any Rajput leader from the state at the Centre.

“It is Manvendra Singh’s decision. His father Jaswant Singh spent his entire life fighting with Congress. BJP gave him respect as Finance and Defence Minister,” Rathore who holds the Youth Affairs and Sports portfolio, said.

“It is the same Congress party that didn’t appoint any Rajput from Rajasthan as minister in Centre in 70 years,” the Union Minister added.

Congress President, @RahulGandhi welcomes Shri Manvendra Singh into the INC family. pic.twitter.com/9NQ6gJWT46 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 17, 2018



Earlier today, Manvendra formally joined the Congress party and vowed to defeat the BJP in Rajasthan where assembly elections will be held in December. The development is seen as a huge blow to the BJP which is facing anti-incumbency in the state. According to several opinion polls, the state is likely to follow its decades-old practice of voting the ruling party out of power.

Manvendra, a sitting MLA from Sheo, had quit the BJP in September. He was upset with the party leadership over its decision to sideline his father during the 2014 general elections. Jaswant wanted to contest the election from his stronghold Barmer but was denied a ticket. In August the same year, Jaswant fell on the floor of the bathroom of his residence and has since been in a coma.