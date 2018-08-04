​​​
  3. Young and studying in Delhi? Now, get your Learner’s Driving License from college itself

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday said Delhi students can get the Learner's Driving License from their college as the government has empowered the Directors and Principals of colleges to issue the document.

“Young and studying in Delhi? You can soon get your Learner’s Driving License from your college itself,” Gahlot said in a tweet.

A Learner’s Licence is valid for up to six months. The initiative will help about two lakh students from various colleges, polytechnics and ITIs in Delhi.

