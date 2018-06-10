You won’t believe why this Karnataka topper felt unhappy after scoring 624 of 625 marks

Kaif now looks forward to study Science in class 11.(ANI)

Karnataka Board class 10 result could not make this boy happy even after scoring 624 out of 625. Mohammad Kaif Mulla scored full marks in all subjects expect in Science, where he was one mark less than the total.

After declared as the state topper, Kaif said what he scored was not what he deserved. He was sure of getting full marks. Thanking parents, teachers, he advised other students to be focused, “624 marks were insufficient for me because I expected more. I thank my parents, teachers and all relatives. I would like to tell my juniors to be focused and realise their dreams,” ANI quoted Kaif as saying.

A confident Kaif applied for re-evaluation, which actually yielded result and now his score is 100 percent. The boy is the topper among the 13 lakh students of the state board.

Student of St Xavier’s School of Belgaum, Kaif is an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) aspirant and wants to work for marginalised child labourers and in the field of education.

Kaif now looks forward to study Science in class 11. His parents are teachers. While his father teaches Urdu, mother is Kannada language teacher in government school.

The result of Karnataka Class 10 examination was declared on May 7 on the official website. This year about 8.35 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exams. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted the Karnataka Class 10 examination 2018 from March 8 to April 6 2018.

Karnataka High School Examination Board was founded in 1966, SSLC. And other tests. The number of candidates is increasing every year. Each year, SSLC has 8.50 lakh in April and 1.50 lakh candidates in June. The board has started divisional offices in order to improve the evaluation system and results.