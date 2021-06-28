  • MORE MARKET STATS

You won because of PM Modi’s popularity, Gujarat BJP chief reminds local body leaders; warns against arrogance

June 28, 2021 2:38 PM

According a party release issued on Monday, Paatil said the elected representatives of these local bodies must not become arrogant and insult small party workers by thinking that they won because of their own popularity. He warned of action against the elected representatives who insult party workers.

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil has said the party’s elected representatives of local bodies must not forget that they won because of the “popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. Paatil made the remarks while addressing the elected representatives of various municipalities, district and taluka panchayats in Patan on Sunday.

“These leaders must not forget that they were also party workers before winning the polls. The elected representatives should keep in mind that they won only because of PM Narendra Modi’s popularity,” the release said quoting Paatil. He also asked BJP leaders from Patan to gear up and ensure the party wins the state Assembly polls due next year.

On the occasion, Paatil also refuted the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) claims that several BJP workers had quit the saffron outfit and joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The ruling BJP in Gujarat made a clean sweep in the local body elections held in February this year by winning over 6,000 out of around 8,000 seats in various municipalities, district and taluka panchayats.

