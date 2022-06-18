You will be ‘maafiveer’ and rollback Agnipath scheme soon: Rahul Gandhi claps back at Modi govt

Continuing his tirade against the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked the Modi government to “obey the youth” and with the scheme as violent protests and clashes with the police rocked India. Gandhi said that just like in the case of farm laws, the Centre will have to roll back the ‘Agnipath’ scheme

“For 8 consecutive years, the BJP government has insulted the values of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’. I had said earlier also that the Prime Minister will have to withdraw the Black Agriculture Act. In the same way, he will have to obey the youth of the country by becoming ‘Mafiveer’ and ‘Agneepath’ will have to be taken back,” Gandhi wrote on his Twitter.

On Friday, a protester died as the police opened fire to disperse the unruly mob in Telangana’s Secunderabad, several trains, and vehicles were set on fire as angry protesters hit the national highways and railway stations across to country to protest against the scheme.

Earlier this week, the government had announced the scheme wherein it said that the youth aged between 17.5 years and 21 will be trained for four years, while retaining 25% of them in the Army, Navy, and Airforce after the completion of the training period. As protests continued, the age limit was raised to 23 years on Thursday.

This is not the first time Gandhi is voicing his concerns against the defence recruitment scheme. Yesterday he took to Twitter and wrote, “Agneepath – youth rejected, Agricultural Law – Farmers Rejected, Demonetisation – Economists denied, GST – Traders Rejected…The Prime Minister does not understand what the people of the country want because he does not hear anything except the voice of his ‘friends’”

Earlier this week, Gandhi, while warning PM Modi against testing the patience of the unemployed youth, wrote, “No rank, no pension, no direct recruitment since 2 years, no stable future after 4 years, no respect for the army, Listen to the voice of the unemployed youth of the country, don’t take ‘fire test’ of their restraint by driving them on ‘Agneepath’, Prime Minister…When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces.”