Congress president Rahul Gandhi today targetted PM Narendra Modi on the issue of Rafale deal. Speaking at Yuva Kranti Yatra, organised by Indian Youth Congress at Delhi’s Talkatora stadium, he claimed that PM Narendra Modi did not even consult with then defence minister Manohar Parrikar when the deal was being changed.

“Main kal Parrikar ji se mila tha. Parrikar ji ne swayam kaha tha ki deal badalte seamay PM ne Hindustan ke Defence Minister se nahi poocha tha. (I met Parrikar yesterday. Parrikar himself said that while changing the deal PM did not consult India’s defence minister), ” he told the gathering. He went on say that at least thre-four questions were asked of the prime minister on Rafale, but the ‘çhowkidar’ could not look straight into the eye.

Hitting out at PM Modi over his alleged exaggerations, Rahul said: “Kahin jaenge, kahenge badi shandar cheez dekhi maine, ek dhaba tha, nala tha, ek steel ka bartan rakha pipe lagaya, gas nikli chulha jalaya. Modi ji ek kaam kariye, aap bahot bolte hai, apne saamne ek pipe lagao, dekhte hain gas nikalti hai ya nahi. (Wherever the PM will go, he will claim to have seen a beautiful thing. There was restaurant, a drainage. Arranged a utensil, linked it with a pipe, then suddenly gas started appearing. After this chulha was ignited. Modi ji, please do one thing. You speak a lot. Keep a pipe in front of your face. Let’s see whether gas appears or not.”

Also taking on RSS he added, “RSS is confused because they think that they are bigger than India. They think that they are the authority and source of knowledge in this country. It is absolutely wrong, there is only one source of knowledge in this country, the people”.

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar issued a statement later saying, “I feel let down that you have used this visit for your petty political gains. In the 5 minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, now did we discuss anything related to it.”