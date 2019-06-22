You shouldn’t worry: Uddhav Thackeray responds to BJP minister who said next CM will be from his party

By: |
Published: June 22, 2019 7:49:06 PM

The alliance between the two parties was forged after he held discussions with BJP chief Amit Shah and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (before the Lok Sabha polls), Thackeray said.

Uddhav Thackeray, BJP, CM, BJP leader, Water Resources Minister, maharashtra, maharashtra news, Amit Shah, Lok Sabha electionsShiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File)

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan’s comment that the next chief minister is expected to be from the BJP drew a sharp response from Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Saturday. The alliance between the two parties was forged after he held discussions with BJP chief Amit Shah and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (before the Lok Sabha polls), Thackeray said.

“We formed the alliance after BJP’s national president Amit Shah, chief minister Fadnavis and I reached a mutual understanding. No one else should poke his nose into the issue of who will be the next chief minister,” Thackeray was quoted as saying in a Sena statement. The two saffron parties, partners in the ruling coalition, decided to continue the alliance for the Assembly polls (due in October) as well when they decided on the seat-sharing formula for the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters, Mahajan, senior BJP leader and state Water Resources Minister, had said everyone expected that the next chief minister should be from his party. Thackeray said there were several burning issues before the state which needed to be dealt with. “There are problems of poor farmers who voted us to power. But instead of addressing their woes, the question of who will become the chief minister has assumed significance for some people,” the Sena chief said.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. You shouldn’t worry: Uddhav Thackeray responds to BJP minister who said next CM will be from his party
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop