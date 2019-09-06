‘You reap what you sow’: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari on P Chidambaram’s arrest in INX Media case

Manoj Tiwari (IE)

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday fitted in the age-old adage of “you reap what you sow” in the context of former Finance minister and Congress veteran P Chidambaram’s arrest and subsequent action in the INX Media case. The comments by the BJP Member of Parliament come a day after former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was sent to Tihar jail to serve 14 days in judicial custody.

Speaking to ANI, the singer turned politician said, “It is clear in the case of P Chidambaram that what you sow is what you reap. Everyone must learn from this. We don’t have any personal issue with anybody, but those who loot the country must meet the same fate. This is what the country is saying today”.

Referring to the recent decision of the government on removing special status in Jammu and Kashmir and it’s bifurcation into two Union Territories, Tiwari said, “Every state in the country is looking to move towards the path of development. The way Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are moving towards the path of progress, one can see it in local newspapers. Look at the excitement of the people living there. They are singing songs of reaching newer heights. We want this kind of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.”

“If Shashi Tharoor and other Congress leaders have other dreams, the nation doesn’t support them,” he further said, slamming the Congress party’s stand on questioning the government’s move even as some leaders of the party came in support of the government.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Recently, the government decided to remove article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, to bring it under ‘one nation, one constitution’ norm. It also bifurcated the state into two union territories. While Jammu and Kashmir will be one territory with a constituent Assembly, Ladakh will be the other without any Assembly like Chandigarh. In his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah had stated that the next chief minister will be from among them.

Meanwhile, P Chidambaram, who was sent to Tihar jail on Thursday, has been put in Jail no 7, ward 2 cell number 15. He has also been provided with adequate security.